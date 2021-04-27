Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $18.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded up $1.84 on Tuesday, hitting $61.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,625,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,636,663. The firm has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.09. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a one year low of $33.01 and a one year high of $62.51.

In other news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber bought 5,095 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.40 per share, for a total transaction of $297,548.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 69,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,047,178.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $2,421,589.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 215,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,916,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

