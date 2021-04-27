Arconic (ARNC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Arconic to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Arconic had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect Arconic to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ARNC traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $28.17. 1,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,012,644. Arconic has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $31.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.06.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Arconic in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Arconic from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.80.

In other news, CEO Timothy Donald Myers bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.52 per share, for a total transaction of $112,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 508,627 shares in the company, valued at $11,454,280.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Melissa M. Miller purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $68,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 95,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,178,816.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 12,400 shares of company stock worth $279,446 over the last quarter.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

