Ardagh Group (ARD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Ardagh Group had a net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 132.97%. On average, analysts expect Ardagh Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ardagh Group alerts:

Shares of ARD traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.72. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,823. The company has a market cap of $517.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.16. Ardagh Group has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $28.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Ardagh Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.97%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ardagh Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ardagh Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ardagh Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ardagh Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ardagh Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

About Ardagh Group

Ardagh Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.