Arden Trust Co Acquires 1,575 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,693,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 3,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 108,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,551,000 after purchasing an additional 23,491 shares during the period.

MUB stock opened at $117.09 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $111.13 and a twelve month high of $117.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.23 and its 200-day moving average is $116.47.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

