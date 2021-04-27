Arden Trust Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Arden Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth about $86,633,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth about $60,620,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its position in Guardant Health by 248.8% in the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 538,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,363,000 after purchasing an additional 383,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 158.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 580,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,768,000 after buying an additional 355,395 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,323,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,151,000 after buying an additional 338,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GH opened at $165.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.74 and a beta of 0.57. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.41 and a 1-year high of $181.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.18.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $78.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.75 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 67.14%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 201,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.76, for a total value of $32,653,035.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,380,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,109,311.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.71, for a total value of $802,811.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,463,251.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 887,481 shares of company stock worth $140,202,035. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GH shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Guardant Health from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on Guardant Health from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.09.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

