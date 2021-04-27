Arden Trust Co Decreases Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Arden Trust Co decreased its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 50.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,904 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 32,395 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 736,350.9% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 53,760,919 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 53,753,619 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,978,663 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $910,145,000 after buying an additional 10,954,358 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,365,482 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,466,630,000 after acquiring an additional 7,504,643 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,652,639 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $355,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,857,825 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,115,161,000 after buying an additional 2,403,986 shares in the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $175,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,078.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 55,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,946,612.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,634.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,128,794 shares of company stock valued at $74,168,434. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.47.

FCX opened at $39.05 on Tuesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $39.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.04. The company has a market capitalization of $56.95 billion, a PE ratio of -433.84 and a beta of 2.27.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 1,500.00%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

