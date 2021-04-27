Arden Trust Co Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Arden Trust Co reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,492 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 222.0% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 124,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,400,000 after acquiring an additional 86,103 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 7,668 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,402,000 after buying an additional 37,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $53.38 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.84 and a twelve month high of $56.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.64.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.