Arden Trust Co Has $1.14 Million Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Arden Trust Co lowered its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Martin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 44,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 51,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.63.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $76.27 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $47.20 and a 12 month high of $76.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.22.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

