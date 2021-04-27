Arden Trust Co Makes New $1.21 Million Investment in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,022 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 250 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Expedia Group from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.09.

Shares of EXPE opened at $176.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $174.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.74. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.39 and a 12 month high of $187.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $97,875.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,786.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total transaction of $259,738.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,898.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

