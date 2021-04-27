Arden Trust Co Sells 4,102 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Arden Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,102 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth about $180,000. BOKF NA raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 2.8% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 84,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 14,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 119,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $164,989.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $92,962.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,342 shares in the company, valued at $731,138.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,422 shares of company stock worth $1,072,237 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYF opened at $41.47 on Tuesday. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $15.17 and a one year high of $43.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JMP Securities upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.87.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

