Arden Trust Co Trims Holdings in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Arden Trust Co trimmed its stake in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,971 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,245 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NUAN. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuance Communications during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NUAN opened at $53.24 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 532.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $53.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $345.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.18 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 1.89%. Nuance Communications’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.57.

In related news, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 21,000 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,161,415. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

