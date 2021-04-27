Ardevora Asset Management LLP Buys 4,298 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 290,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned 0.18% of Verisk Analytics worth $51,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.91.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $186.47 on Tuesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.18 and a 12 month high of $210.66. The company has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.86.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $713.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.04 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.48%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $424,167.00. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $87,325.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,886,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,039 shares of company stock worth $1,951,172 in the last ninety days. 2.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.