Ardevora Asset Management LLP Invests $52.54 Million in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 98,400 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $52,539,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays upped their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $606.61.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total value of $705,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NVDA opened at $619.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $385.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $553.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $543.32. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $280.84 and a 12 month high of $648.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

