Ardevora Asset Management LLP Lowers Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP trimmed its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,956 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 67,700 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $42,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. First Command Bank grew its position in shares of PayPal by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in PayPal by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.9% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total value of $3,043,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,568 shares in the company, valued at $45,820,853.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $1,602,346.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,845 shares in the company, valued at $32,137,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 247,350 shares of company stock valued at $65,644,738. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on PayPal from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $302.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.00.

PYPL stock opened at $271.72 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.90 and a 52-week high of $309.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $252.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.47. The stock has a market cap of $319.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

