Ardevora Asset Management LLP Sells 6,898 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP reduced its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,898 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.25% of MarketAxess worth $48,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 87 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in MarketAxess by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $575.00 to $538.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $545.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MarketAxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $570.67.

In other news, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.95, for a total value of $1,364,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,467,309.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.80, for a total transaction of $10,376,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 785,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,560,460.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,750 shares of company stock worth $13,795,995 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKTX opened at $505.21 on Tuesday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $425.02 and a one year high of $606.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $519.83 and its 200-day moving average is $539.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.59 and a beta of 0.41.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.06 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 48.89%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

