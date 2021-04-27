Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Now Covered by Citigroup

Equities researchers at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 53.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ARNA. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Shares of ARNA traded down $0.79 on Tuesday, reaching $67.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,028. The company has a current ratio of 23.17, a quick ratio of 23.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $44.79 and a twelve month high of $90.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.19 and a 200-day moving average of $74.90.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.76) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Vincent Aurentz sold 2,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $214,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,507,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $1,380,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,124,836.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,286,000. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 215.1% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 364,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,996,000 after buying an additional 248,747 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 58,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 8,227 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 333,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,658,000 after purchasing an additional 48,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 49,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 26,839 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, Phase II clinical trial for alopecia areata, Phase III clinical trial for atopic dermatitis, and Phase IIb clinical trial for eosinophilic esophagitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure; and Temanogrel for coronary microvascular obstruction is in Phase II clinical trial.

