Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 51.27% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jonestrading cut their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARNA opened at $68.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 23.17, a quick ratio of 23.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 0.83. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $44.79 and a 1-year high of $90.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.90.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.76) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $1,380,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,124,836.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Vincent Aurentz sold 2,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $214,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,507,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,798,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 151.8% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 46,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 28,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $2,305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, Phase II clinical trial for alopecia areata, Phase III clinical trial for atopic dermatitis, and Phase IIb clinical trial for eosinophilic esophagitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure; and Temanogrel for coronary microvascular obstruction is in Phase II clinical trial.

