Argon (ARGON) Price Reaches $0.18 on Exchanges

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. Argon has a total market capitalization of $9.30 million and approximately $823,770.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Argon has traded 22.3% higher against the dollar. One Argon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000324 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.66 or 0.00061627 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.45 or 0.00279144 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004574 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $566.43 or 0.01037153 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00026720 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.68 or 0.00711691 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,593.74 or 0.99963410 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Argon

Argon’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 52,509,542 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Argon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

