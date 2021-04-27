Argonaut Gold (AR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Argonaut Gold to post earnings of C$0.08 per share for the quarter.

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The mining company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$131.38 million during the quarter.

Get Argonaut Gold alerts:

Shares of TSE:AR opened at C$2.80 on Tuesday. Argonaut Gold has a 12-month low of C$1.41 and a 12-month high of C$3.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$865.86 million and a PE ratio of 36.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.87.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AR. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Argonaut Gold from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.25 target price (up from C$4.00) on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research note on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Laurentian reduced their target price on Argonaut Gold from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Argonaut Gold Company Profile

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities in North America. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; and the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Argonaut Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argonaut Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.