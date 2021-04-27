Arista Networks (ANET) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Arista Networks to post earnings of $2.02 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The company had revenue of $648.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.76 million. On average, analysts expect Arista Networks to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Arista Networks stock opened at $321.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.95, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $192.96 and a 12-month high of $326.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $300.67 and its 200 day moving average is $284.16.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $128,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,002 shares in the company, valued at $310,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,250 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.47, for a total transaction of $1,057,777.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,961.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 87,207 shares of company stock worth $26,647,723 over the last quarter. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ANET. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $294.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $308.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $359.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.41.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

