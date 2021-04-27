Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Trinity Street Asset Management LLP

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP cut its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 43.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,282 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 67,624 shares during the period. Arista Networks makes up approximately 3.6% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP owned about 0.12% of Arista Networks worth $26,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 61.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Arista Networks news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.17, for a total value of $1,150,370.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at $622,775.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.42, for a total transaction of $374,577.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,722,400.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,207 shares of company stock valued at $26,647,723 over the last quarter. 23.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ANET traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $320.99. 3,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,615. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $300.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.16. The company has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.96 and a 1 year high of $326.60.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $648.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.76 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. Equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ANET. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Arista Networks from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Cowen upped their target price on Arista Networks from $272.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Arista Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.41.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

