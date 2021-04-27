Ark Achieves Market Capitalization of $265.44 Million (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. Ark has a total market capitalization of $265.44 million and $16.70 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ark has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. One Ark coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.06 or 0.00003774 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00010840 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005870 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000226 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000042 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000901 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 156,900,116 coins and its circulating supply is 128,779,219 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ark’s official website is ark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Buying and Selling Ark

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

