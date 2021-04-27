Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Shares Down 4.5%

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) shares were down 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.31 and last traded at $6.32. Approximately 18,216 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,426,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.62.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

The stock has a market cap of $510.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.93.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $114.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.57 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.33% and a negative net margin of 18.21%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arlo Technologies news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 8,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $80,789.28. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 374,611 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,234.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 586 shares of company stock worth $4,219. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,886,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,591,000 after acquiring an additional 621,440 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 50.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,138,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713,841 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,293,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,659,000 after acquiring an additional 20,239 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,037,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,081,000 after acquiring an additional 189,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 971,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,570,000 after acquiring an additional 77,899 shares during the last quarter. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO)

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision; Arlo Chime, a product that plugs into standard wall outlet and pairs with the Arlo Audio Doorbell to play various ringtones or act as a siren; and Arlo Ultra, an integrated spotlight and crystal-clear two-way audio with advanced noise cancellations camera.

