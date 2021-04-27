Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $44.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.99 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 6.91%. On average, analysts expect Armada Hoffler Properties to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:AHH opened at $13.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.37, a current ratio of 15.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 0.76. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $14.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

AHH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

