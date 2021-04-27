ARMOR Price Down 12.7% Over Last 7 Days (ARMOR)

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. During the last seven days, ARMOR has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ARMOR coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.13 or 0.00002033 BTC on exchanges. ARMOR has a total market capitalization of $53.95 million and $3.00 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ARMOR alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.48 or 0.00062247 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $152.46 or 0.00275229 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004475 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $574.91 or 0.01037881 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00026768 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $395.91 or 0.00714743 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55,257.53 or 0.99756219 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ARMOR Profile

ARMOR launched on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,902,836 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

ARMOR Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARMOR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARMOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ARMOR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARMOR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.