Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Releases Earnings Results

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $251.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.92 million. Armstrong World Industries had a positive return on equity of 49.60% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Armstrong World Industries updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.800-4.000 EPS.

NYSE AWI traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $100.89. 535,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,267. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Armstrong World Industries has a 52 week low of $57.96 and a 52 week high of $102.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of -63.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 17.57%.

In other news, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $184,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Stephen F. Mcnamara sold 15,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total value of $1,385,133.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,816,880.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,637 shares of company stock worth $2,810,173 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on AWI. Zacks Investment Research raised Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.90.

Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

