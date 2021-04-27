Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.800-4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.03 billion-$1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.89. The stock had a trading volume of 535,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,267. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.97. Armstrong World Industries has a 12-month low of $57.96 and a 12-month high of $102.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.10). Armstrong World Industries had a positive return on equity of 49.60% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $251.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.57%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AWI. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.90.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $184,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen F. Mcnamara sold 11,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.41, for a total transaction of $1,047,039.63. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,415 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,530.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,637 shares of company stock worth $2,810,173 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

