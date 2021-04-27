Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 698,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,273 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.51% of Arrow Financial worth $20,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AROW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,125,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,664,000 after buying an additional 31,139 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Arrow Financial by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 14,412 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Arrow Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Arrow Financial by 440.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 29,700 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arrow Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AROW opened at $34.23 on Tuesday. Arrow Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $531.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.64.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $35.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 million. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 26.71%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arrow Financial Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 42.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arrow Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.