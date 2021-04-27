Arrowroot Acquisition (NASDAQ:ARRWU) Trading Down 0.2%

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRWU)’s share price fell 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.97 and last traded at $9.98. 9,118 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 237,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.99.

Arrowroot Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARRWU)

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowroot Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowroot Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.