Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $38.49

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $38.49 and traded as high as $40.69. Artesian Resources shares last traded at $39.76, with a volume of 11,009 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $372.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.49.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.75 million for the quarter. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 19.23%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.261 per share. This is a positive change from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%.

In other news, Director John R. Eisenbrey, Jr. sold 13,500 shares of Artesian Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total transaction of $560,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,441.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Pierre A. Anderson sold 821 shares of Artesian Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total value of $32,043.63. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,652.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,956 shares of company stock worth $656,639. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Artesian Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Artesian Resources by 170.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Artesian Resources by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Artesian Resources by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Artesian Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. 45.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

