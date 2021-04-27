Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Purchases 628 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,982 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IMS Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 14,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 7.7% during the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 6,536 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 14.0% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 18,633 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 60,042 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,079,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 33,945 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DIS opened at $184.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $98.86 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.89, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $189.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.13.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.69.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.12, for a total value of $41,826,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at $265,785,668.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 839,487 shares of company stock worth $158,444,151. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

