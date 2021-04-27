Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Cut to “Neutral” at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $58.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $68.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on APAM. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

APAM opened at $56.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 52-week low of $23.35 and a 52-week high of $57.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.61 and its 200-day moving average is $49.24.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $261.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.33 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 179.65% and a net margin of 21.73%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 25,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. 66.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

