Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) was downgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $58.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock, down from their previous price target of $68.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on APAM. Citigroup cut their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

NYSE:APAM opened at $56.50 on Tuesday. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a twelve month low of $23.35 and a twelve month high of $57.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.61 and a 200-day moving average of $49.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 179.65%. The business had revenue of $261.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at $13,625,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth $435,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 25,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

