Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $58.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on APAM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Artisan Partners Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Artisan Partners Asset Management stock traded down $2.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.72. 1,024,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,949. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.61 and its 200 day moving average is $49.24. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 52 week low of $24.50 and a 52 week high of $57.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 179.65% and a net margin of 21.73%. The business had revenue of $261.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,402,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $221,607,000 after purchasing an additional 339,182 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,163,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $108,912,000 after purchasing an additional 356,585 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,569,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,004,000 after acquiring an additional 148,994 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 816,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,091,000 after acquiring an additional 17,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth about $31,584,000. 66.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

