Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.17 EPS

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $1.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE ABG traded down $3.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $204.73. The stock had a trading volume of 222,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,457. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $196.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.60. Asbury Automotive Group has a 52-week low of $88.74 and a 52-week high of $269.28.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

ABG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Truist boosted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.13.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, CEO David W. Hult sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total transaction of $4,057,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,741 shares in the company, valued at $13,914,906.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO William Frederick Stax sold 727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $119,387.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,109.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,655 shares of company stock valued at $5,393,962 in the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.