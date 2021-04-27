Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.17 EPS

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $1.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE ABG traded down $3.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $204.73. The stock had a trading volume of 222,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,457. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $196.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.60. Asbury Automotive Group has a 52-week low of $88.74 and a 52-week high of $269.28.
ABG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Truist boosted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.13.
Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.
