Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.72) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.68). Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 636.46% and a negative net margin of 53.75%. On average, analysts expect Ashford Hospitality Trust to post $-17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE AHT opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.76. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $18.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AHT shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research note on Friday, March 19th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.22.

In other Ashford Hospitality Trust news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $107,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,912.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

