Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust (LON:AIE) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc (LON:AIE)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 144.94 ($1.89). Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 144.94 ($1.89), with a volume of 84,641 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £67.65 million and a P/E ratio of 22.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 145.22.

In related news, insider Jerome Booth bought 3,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.87) per share, with a total value of £4,850.56 ($6,337.29).

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

