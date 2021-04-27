ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €610.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

ASML (EPA:ASML) received a €610.00 ($717.65) target price from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ASML. Barclays set a €620.00 ($729.41) price target on shares of ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €590.00 ($694.12) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America set a €683.00 ($803.53) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a €525.00 ($617.65) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €630.00 ($741.18) price target on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €547.82 ($644.49).

