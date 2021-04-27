Associated British Foods’ (ASBFY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Grupo Santander upgraded Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners cut Associated British Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Associated British Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASBFY traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,546. Associated British Foods has a 12-month low of $19.62 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.93.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

