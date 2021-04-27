Assura (OTCMKTS:ARSSF) Trading Down 8.8%

Assura Plc (OTCMKTS:ARSSF) shares traded down 8.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.97 and last traded at $0.97. 1,118 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 10,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.00.

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

