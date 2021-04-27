Assurant (AIZ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Assurant to post earnings of $1.96 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). Assurant had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Assurant to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AIZ stock opened at $155.17 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.53. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Assurant has a twelve month low of $83.89 and a twelve month high of $157.40.

Assurant announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Assurant from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

