Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Hits New 12-Month High at $79.79

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $79.79 and last traded at $79.08, with a volume of 503 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.97.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Astec Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Sidoti boosted their price objective on Astec Industries from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Astec Industries from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 136.16 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.23.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $238.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.39%.

In other Astec Industries news, Director William Glenwood Dorey sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total value of $59,024.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,298.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $14,268,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $313,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,028,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,531,000 after purchasing an additional 116,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as offers engineering and environmental permitting services.

