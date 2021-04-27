ATB Capital Lowers Capital Power (TSE:CPX) to Sector Perform

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) was downgraded by ATB Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Capital Power to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Capital Power from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Capital Power to C$39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$39.67.

TSE CPX traded up C$0.34 on Tuesday, hitting C$38.54. The company had a trading volume of 69,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,591. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.12 billion and a PE ratio of 50.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$36.82 and its 200-day moving average price is C$34.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.70, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Capital Power has a 12-month low of C$23.72 and a 12-month high of C$38.89.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.27). The company had revenue of C$516.00 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital Power will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.25, for a total transaction of C$155,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,180,466.50.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

