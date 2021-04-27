Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Shares Down 5.3%

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)’s stock price was down 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $34.42 and last traded at $34.51. Approximately 9,795 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 332,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.46.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AVIR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Atea Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.77.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $352,000.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for severe viral diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent for the treatment of patients infected with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 and is under phase 3 clinical trial.

