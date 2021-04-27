Atheios Tops 1-Day Volume of $211.00 (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 27th. Atheios has a total market capitalization of $65,578.86 and $211.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Atheios has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. One Atheios coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54,979.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,652.58 or 0.04824621 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $259.95 or 0.00472812 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $885.36 or 0.01610330 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.06 or 0.00733111 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.05 or 0.00523917 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00061127 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $239.68 or 0.00435947 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004267 BTC.

Atheios Coin Profile

Atheios (CRYPTO:ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 43,246,862 coins and its circulating supply is 39,791,177 coins. Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Atheios

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

