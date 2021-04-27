Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Rating Increased to Buy at G.Research

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at G.Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. G.Research also issued estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ FY2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Truist upped their target price on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Securities upped their target price on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Gabelli upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.20.

NASDAQ ACBI opened at $26.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $546.72 million, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.44. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $9.18 and a fifty-two week high of $28.93.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 17.73%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACBI. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 273.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 84.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

