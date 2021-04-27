Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Shares Gap Down to $26.85

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.85, but opened at $26.15. Atlantic Capital Bancshares shares last traded at $26.35, with a volume of 812 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. G.Research raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Securities raised their price target on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday. Truist raised their price target on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday. Gabelli raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.74 million, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 17.73%. As a group, research analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 231.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

