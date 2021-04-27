Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Shares Gap Down to $26.85

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.85, but opened at $26.15. Atlantic Capital Bancshares shares last traded at $26.35, with a volume of 812 shares changing hands.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. G.Research raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Securities raised their price target on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday. Truist raised their price target on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday. Gabelli raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.20.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.74 million, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 231.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACBI)
Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.
