Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Hits New 12-Month High at $69.22

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $69.22 and last traded at $69.20, with a volume of 2773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist began coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Atlas Air Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlas Air Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.29.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.71 and a 200-day moving average of $57.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.34.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.33. Atlas Air Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 17.64% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $932.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William J. Flynn sold 3,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.60, for a total value of $231,431.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,906.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael Steen sold 39,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $2,248,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,708,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 144,963 shares of company stock worth $8,600,131. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 28,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 14,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

