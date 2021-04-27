Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Acquired by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co increased its position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 42.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,933 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Atlassian by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Atlassian by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 13,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $236.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.65. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12 month low of $146.06 and a 12 month high of $262.40. The stock has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a PE ratio of -130.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $501.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TEAM. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.00.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

