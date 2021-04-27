ATN Trading 3.2% Higher This Week (ATN)

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. One ATN coin can now be bought for $0.0099 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ATN has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. ATN has a total market capitalization of $832,796.32 and $418,011.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.76 or 0.00067035 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00020494 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.00 or 0.00063833 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $432.52 or 0.00788777 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.23 or 0.00097072 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,436.27 or 0.08090266 BTC.

ATN Profile

ATN is a coin. ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 coins. The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ATN’s official website is atn.io . ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ATN is a global artificial intelligence API marketplace where developers, technology suppliers, and buyers come together to access and develop new and innovative forms of A.I. technology, effectively building the next generation of artificial intelligence in a trusted and collaborative environment. ATN is built on a smart-contract enabled next-generation blockchain to provide AIaaS. ATN creates an environment that gives DApps quick and secure access to A.I. capabilities and services. In order to achieve this, ATN will create and ensure the growth of a DBots/DApps ecosystem. “

ATN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

